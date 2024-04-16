Paediatric Doctor Drowns In Sealine Beach Due To Extreme Weather

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Harsh weather conditions on Monday evening led to the death of a paediatric doctor at Hamad General Hospital in Sealine Beach.

Dr. Majid Sulaiman Al-Shannour Al-Nouami, a pediatric specialist in the obstetrics and gynecology department at Hamad General Hospital, drowned away yesterday, Monday, at Sealine Beach due to the extreme weather phenomenon.

The Syrian Medical Association in Qatar (SMAQ) stated the above details as it mourned the deceased doctor on its Facebook page.

The Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) has issued continuous warnings of thundery rain across the nation as the Ministry of Interior (MoI) urged the public to cancel all sea and coastal area activities.

The weather department also said that starting yesterday, April 15, until Wednesday, April 17, the country will experience cloudy weather conditions which could turn thundery in the evening. Strong winds were also predicted to exceed 50 knots with a chance of hail.