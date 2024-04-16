Johnny Depp Ditches Long Hair, Looks Sharp After Visible Weight Loss

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, April 16 (IANS) Hollywood star Johnny Depp, who won the legal battle against ex-wife Amber Heard, has undergone a radical mid-life transformation, as he approaches his 61st birthday.

Earlier this year, the actor cut a distinctly bohemian figure. In February, in Turin, Italy, where he is directing his new film 'Modi', about the artiste Modigliani - he was pictured wearing a rasta beanie, a camo Jacket complete with a Che Guevara patch, reports Daily Mail UK.

Back then his hair was so long that it spilled below shoulder length. He has since had a very respectable make over. The pictures, obtained by Daily Mail UK, show him arriving on Monday night (Central European Time) at the small UK movie premiere of 'Jeanne Du Barry'.

He appears to have lost a considerable amount of weight. He wore a slim-fitting Dior suit and had his hair trimmed short.

As per Daily Mail UK, the actor ditched long hair, grubby look and embraced 'clean living' in London ahead of a new Dior campaign shoot.

In other pictures, he recently sported shorter locks as he donned a fitted black suit and grey coat.