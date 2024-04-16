German Chancellor welcomed in China by deputy mayor

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz embarked on a significant diplomatic endeavor as he commenced his visit to China on Sunday, aimed at bolstering economic ties between the two nations amidst escalating tensions between Western countries and Beijing on various fronts, including trade and political issues.



Accompanied by a sizable delegation comprising ministers and top executives from prominent German companies such as Siemens, BMW, and Mercedes, Chancellor Scholz's arrival in the bustling industrial city of Chongqing marked the beginning of a strategic engagement with one of the world's largest economies.



Invited by Premier Li Qiang, Scholz's delegation received a warm reception upon landing at the Chongqing airport, where they were greeted by the vice mayor of Chongqing, Zhang Guozhi, and China's ambassador to Germany, Wu Ken. The visit is a testament to the significance of Sino-German economic relations, with both countries seeking to deepen cooperation amidst global uncertainties.



Scheduled to visit the financial hub of Shanghai and hold crucial meetings with Chinese leaders including President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, Scholz's three-day visit underscores Germany's commitment to fostering strong business ties with China, notwithstanding calls for "decoupling" from the United States.



In anticipation of discussions on a range of issues including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and tensions surrounding Taiwan, Scholz emphasized the importance of fair competition for German companies operating in China. Despite efforts by Germany's Western allies to restrict trade with Beijing and concerns raised by the United States regarding the national security implications of Chinese technology, Scholz's visit signals a desire for constructive engagement and dialogue to address mutual concerns and promote economic cooperation.



Amidst an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape, Scholz's diplomatic mission underscores the importance of dialogue and cooperation in managing global challenges and fostering stability in international relations.

