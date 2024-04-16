Devastating flash floods displace over 1,000 in northern Tanzania

(MENAFN) In the northern region of Arusha, Tanzania, ongoing heavy rains have triggered flash floods, resulting in the displacement of at least 1,000 individuals, as reported by regional commissioner Paul Makonda.



Over the span of the past two weeks, homes have either been submerged or destroyed by the floods, leaving victims without shelter. Makonda emphasized the need for a thorough assessment of the damage caused by the floods before releasing a final report on the extent of the loss incurred.



Following a comprehensive one-day inspection tour of the flood-affected areas, Makonda urged residents to relocate to higher ground to mitigate the risk of further calamitous consequences.



Meanwhile, Mobhare Matinyi, the chief government spokesperson and director of information services, disclosed that the flash floods have had devastating impacts across Tanzania's mainland. Matinyi revealed that a total of 58 fatalities have been recorded in 10 regions, with Arusha Region alone accounting for 10 deaths.



The grim statistics underscore the severity of the situation, prompting urgent calls for coordinated response efforts to address the immediate humanitarian needs and prevent further loss of life. The authorities are working diligently to gather accurate data and provide assistance to affected communities amidst the ongoing heavy rains and subsequent flooding.

