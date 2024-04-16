Tourism Minister Mandates Green Certification For Red Sea Hospitality, Diving Establishments

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)
In a decisive move to promote sustainable tourism, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa has enacted a decree mandating all hospitality and marine activity providers in the Red Sea governorate to secure a green certification. This certification, which must be issued by a recognized international or local authority, confirms adherence to eco-friendly practices.
This initiative aligns with the ministry's commitment to an eco-conscious transformation of Egypt's tourism sector. It aims to enhance the overall tourist experience in Egypt, a key pillar of the country's tourism development strategy. The decree also supports the Ministry's Sustainable Development Strategy and Egypt's Vision 2030, emphasizing the importance of environmental stewardship, the promotion of a green economy, and the integration of sustainability in all facets of operation.
Affected businesses are given a six-month deadline from the decree's activation date to comply with its requirements.
Previously, a similar mandate was successfully implemented in Sharm El-Sheikh in 2022, coinciding with the city's preparations to host the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27).
MENAFN16042024000153011029ID1108099001
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.