Tourism Minister Mandates Green Certification For Red Sea Hospitality, Diving Establishments

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

In a decisive move to promote sustainable tourism, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa has enacted a decree mandating all hospitality and marine activity providers in the Red Sea governorate to secure a green certification. This certification, which must be issued by a recognized international or local authority, confirms adherence to eco-friendly practices.

This initiative aligns with the ministry's commitment to an eco-conscious transformation of Egypt's tourism sector. It aims to enhance the overall tourist experience in Egypt, a key pillar of the country's tourism development strategy. The decree also supports the Ministry's Sustainable Development Strategy and Egypt's Vision 2030, emphasizing the importance of environmental stewardship, the promotion of a green economy, and the integration of sustainability in all facets of operation.

Affected businesses are given a six-month deadline from the decree's activation date to comply with its requirements.

Previously, a similar mandate was successfully implemented in Sharm El-Sheikh in 2022, coinciding with the city's preparations to host the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27).