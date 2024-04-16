ISL 2023-24: Over 61,000 Fans Of Mohun Bagan SG Erupt After Team Bags Maiden League Shield; WATCH Viral Video

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mohun Bagan Super Giant claimed their inaugural ISL League Shield with a commanding 2-1 triumph over Mumbai City FC in Kolkata on Monday. Goals from Liston Colaco (28th minute) and Jason Cummings (80th minute) secured the victory for Mohun Bagan, while Lallianzuala Chhangte netted a consolation for Mumbai City FC in the 89th minute from a freekick taken by Yoell Van Nieff.

This historic win marked Mohun Bagan's first-ever triumph over the two-time Shield winners in four seasons, breaking an eight-match unbeaten streak for Mumbai City FC, who had won six of their previous encounters.

The victory also ensured Mohun Bagan's qualification for the AFC Champions League 2 for the very first time, a feat celebrated by the resounding chants of 'Mohun Bagan, Mohun Bagan' echoing throughout the 61,000-strong crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium.

With the conclusion of the League stage, attention now shifts to the playoffs featuring six teams, set to commence on April 19.

Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City, the top two teams, will advance directly to the semi-finals, while the teams ranked third to sixth - Goa, Odisha, Kerala Blasters, and Chennaiyin - will compete in single-leg playoffs in a knockout format to determine the remaining two semi-finalists.

The ISL summit clash is scheduled for May 4.

Adding to the excitement, Mohun Bagan had a special guest in KL Rahul, the captain of their sister IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants, who came to cheer them on.

However, Mohun Bagan faced adversity when they were reduced to 10 players after Brendan Hamill received his second yellow card following a goalmouth altercation.

The referee signaled for 10 minutes of stoppage time as Antonio Lopez's team valiantly defended their lead to secure the victory.

The defence, led by Subhasish Bose, remained resolute throughout the match, working together to repel every attack from Mumbai City.

Mohun Bagan's victory also marked a double triumph for the club, as they had already claimed the Durand Cup earlier in the season.

Their rivals, East Bengal, secured the Super Cup, while Mohammedan Sporting, another prominent club from the Maidan, clinched the I-League title, thus earning a spot in the ISL for the following season.

The culmination of these achievements took place at the Salt Lake Stadium, where Mohun Bagan was crowned Shield winners, adding to the four titles won collectively by Kolkata's Maidan clubs this season.

Less than a year after his notable performance in the Central Coast Mariners' A-League victory, the Australian forward once again proved instrumental for the Kolkata Mariners. His goal nearly sealed the victory, extending their lead to 2-0 with only 10 minutes remaining.

Dimitri Petratos, who had earlier assisted Colaco's opening goal, played a pivotal role once more, delivering a precise pass to Cummings inside the box, allowing him to slot the ball into the bottom corner.

Earlier in the match, it was India center-forward Colaco who had provided the breakthrough for the Mariners. Abhishek Suryawanshi initiated the play, passing to Petratos, who then dribbled through the midfield before setting up Colaco on the left flank of the box.

Colaco skillfully maneuvered past two defenders before striking the ball past Phurba Lachenpa, making up for his earlier missed opportunity when his shot in the 20th minute hit the post.