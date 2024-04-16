Constantly Monitoring Situation: LG Sinha On Srinagar Boat Tragedy

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that he is constantly monitoring the situation after 4 individuals died due to boat capsize in the river Jhelum in Gandbal locality of Srinagar.
In a post on X, office of LG J&K said that administration is providing all possible help to the bereaved families.ADVERTISEMENT
The LG also expressed grief over the loss of lives due to the boat capsize.“I am deeply grieved by the loss of lives due to a boat accident in Srinagar. My thoughts are with the bereaved families & I pray to the Almighty to give them strength to withstand this immense loss.”
It said team of SDRF, Army & other agencies are carrying out relief & rescue work.“Administration is providing all possible help to the bereaved families who have lost their near and dear ones and medical facilities to those who have been injured. Marcos teams have also been alerted. I am constantly monitoring the situation and guiding the team on the ground,” reads the post.
Earlier, 4 individuals died, while three others were undergoing treatment at a hospital after a boat carrying school children capsized in the river Jhelum near Srinagar's Gandbal area.
