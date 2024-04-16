Palmer leads Chelsea to substantial 6-0 win over Everton in Premier League

(MENAFN) In an English Premier League Week 33 matchup, Chelsea, led by Cole Palmer, delivered a dominant performance, securing a resounding 6-0 victory over Everton at Stamford Bridge. The young English midfielder showcased his prowess by netting an impressive four goals for the Blues, with his contributions coming in the 13th, 18th, 29th, and 64th minutes, effectively spearheading his team to success.



Additionally, Senegalese forward Nicolas Jackson and English defender Alfie Gilchrist contributed to Chelsea's commanding win by adding goals of their own in the 44th and 90th minutes, respectively.



With this victory, Chelsea solidified their position in the Premier League standings, currently occupying the ninth spot with 47 points. Meanwhile, Everton finds themselves in the 16th position with 27 points.



In other Week 33 fixtures, Newcastle United stunned Tottenham Hotspur with a 4-0 victory, while Manchester City displayed dominance with a 5-1 win over Luton Town. Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton played to a 2-2 draw, and Burnley and Brighton and Hove Albion ended their match in a 1-1 draw. Additionally, Manchester United and Bournemouth battled to a 2-2 draw, while Crystal Palace secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Liverpool. Fulham emerged victorious with a 2-0 win over West Ham United, while Aston Villa clinched a 2-0 victory over Arsenal.

