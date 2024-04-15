Dozens Still Stranded After Deadly Turkey Cable Car Accident

This handout photograph taken and released on Friday by Turkish news agency DHA (Demiroren News Agency) shows rescue teams conducting a rescue operation and helping injured people after a cable car cabin crashed into a fallen cable pole in Konyaalti district of Antalya (AFP photo)

This handout photograph taken and released on Friday by Turkish news agency DHA (Demiroren News Agency) shows rescue teams conducting a rescue operation and helping injured people after a cable car cabin crashed into a fallen cable pole in Konyaalti district of Antalya (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) ISTANBUL - Forty-three people remained stranded in mid-air on Saturday, hours after a pylon supporting cable cars collapsed outside the southern Turkish resort city of Antalya killing one person, rescue services said.

Ten people were injured in the accident, which happened late Friday afternoon, after one cable car in the Sarisu-Tunektepe system plummeted into a rocky area, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

A total of 128 passengers were rescued from 16 cable cars but 43 remained stranded by the morning, Turkey's disaster and emergency management agency Afad said.

Seven helicopters and more than 500 rescuers, including specialist mountaineers, were at the scene, authorities said.

The justice ministry said an investigation had been opened into the cause of the accident.



