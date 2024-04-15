Ram Navami In Ayodhya: Know Ram Mandir Timings, Hotels, Parking Facilities And Restrictions

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) We know that every year, Ram Navami falls on the ninth day of Chaitra Shukla Paksha. This year, Ram Navami will be held on April 17. According to Hindu traditions, Lord Ram was born on this auspicious day, hence the entire country celebrates Ram Navami with great pomp and zeal. Preparations for the next event are already underway in Ayodhya, where Lord Ram has returned to his birthplace after almost 500 years. It is predicted that over 50 lakh devoted devotees worldwide would visit Ayodhya to commemorate this anniversary and see Lord Ram at the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. If you plan on visiting the historical temple, there are a few things you should be aware of.

With the assistance of municipal officials, the temple trust is making arrangements so that more devotees may visit the temple and have a hassle-free darshan of their Lord. A conference was conducted, presided over by Champat Rai, General Secretary of Ram Mandir Trust, to guarantee that the inaugural Ram Navami in the presence of the Lord is wonderful and magnificent.

Expecting a tremendous surge in the following days, the authorities made a momentous decision to keep the mandir open for an extended period of time. According to reports, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has agreed to keep the temple open for 20 hours. So, on April 16, 17, and 18, the temple's doors will be open for 20 hours instead of the usual 14 hours.

As the city prepares for the Ram Navami celebration, officials ensure guests are not inconvenienced. Parking facilities have been made available at around 30 locations for devotees visiting the city for darshan. After bringing your private automobiles here, it is advisable to use local transit instead. In Ayodhya, devotees may easily travel from one location to another using electric buses and e-rickshaws.

Authorities have also prohibited the carrying of certain things on the Ram Mandir premises, such as phones, wallets, chargers, and other electronic devices. One can contribute cash at the temple. Make careful you store your luggage at the hotel or storage. This will save you time as well.







The Ram Mandir Temple will provide complimentary prasad to worshippers. If you bring fruits, flowers, or other pooja-related items to the temple, they will be gathered in advance and given to the Lord. Directly offering anything to the Lord is not permitted.

If you want to fly to the city for Ram Navami, there is some good news. To celebrate, all airlines are offering special deals. Vinod Kumar, Director of the Airport Authority, stated that airline companies had lowered air costs due to the many Ram enthusiasts who wanted to visit Ayodhya during Ram Navami.

Ayodhya Airfare

Previously, the ticket cost roughly Rs 6,783. The costs have been reduced to Rs 4,176. The last flight rate from Delhi to Ayodhya was Rs 4,770. However, according to reports, reserving a ticket a day before April 16 might cost Rs 3,769. According to reports, the return ticket from Ayodhya to Delhi between April 18 and April 20 is Rs 3,400. The cost from Ahmedabad to Ayodhya on April 16 has been cut from Rs 6,783 to Rs 4,176.

The ticket from Chennai was originally priced at Rs 9,000, but has been dropped to Rs 7,000, while Mumbai is now Rs 6,500, down from Rs 8,000. The ticket from Kolkata was formerly Rs 9,000, but has been cut to Rs 6,498.

Devotees worldwide are looking forward to seeing Lord Ram's aarti in Ayodhya on Ram Navami. This year's enthusiasm is extraordinary, and devotees are eager to witness the arrangements made at the temple. According to General Secretary Champat Rai, Prasar Bharati will live webcast the Ayodhya Ram Mandir programme, allowing people to see the aarti from the comfort of their homes. The Municipal Corporation will deploy LED TVs in roughly 100 locations throughout the city so everyone can see the programme live. In addition, water will be distributed to everyone in the sweltering heat.







To minimise congestion, Ram Mandir will have seven lines instead of four. According to accounts, decorating the Lord Ram statue following the Shayan Aarti takes three to four hours. While the ornaments will not be removed after Shayan Aarti, efforts have been taken to guarantee that devotees do not miss out on the opportunity to see them.

To keep devotees hydrated in the sweltering heat, measures are being made to provide shade from Sugreev Kila to the mandir's exit. Tents and ground matting will also be placed. Water will be offered at numerous locations throughout the route from the entrance to the exit. Authorities are concerned about the risks of dehydration and diarrhoea as temperatures rise. Consequently, ORS powder will also be offered.