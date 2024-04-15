Amir, Turkish President Stress Need To Reduce Escalation, Avoid Expanding Conflict In The Region

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed with the President of the sisterly Republic of Turkiye HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them, in addition to the regional and international developments, especially the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

This came during the phone call made by HH the Amir on Monday with HE the President of the Republic of Turkiye.

The two sides stressed the need to reduce all forms of escalation and avoid expanding the conflict in the region, in addition to the importance of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories to reach a permanent and final solution to the Palestinian cause that achieves a lasting and comprehensive peace in the region.

