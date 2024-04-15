Congress In-Charge For Goa Predicts Party's Clean Sweep In Coastal State

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, April 16 (IANS) The Congress' in-charge for Goa, Manikrao Thakare, said on Monday that the party will win both the Lok Sabha seats in the coastal state, as the BJP's plans of dividing votes have been exposed.

Addressing a press conference after an INDIA bloc leaders' meeting in South Goa, Thakare said the Congress candidates in the state are in a good position this time.

“Our candidates are acceptable to the people. In the coming days, the INDIA bloc leaders will campaign in Goa, and I am confident of winning both the seats in the state with the help of our alliance partners,” Thakare said.

"People are speaking negatively about the BJP. They are now aware of the BJPs tactics to sabotage Congress. The people will not fall prey to BJP's tricks any longer,” he added.

“There is a Congress wave across the country. People are leaving the BJP and joining the Congress,” he said.

Congress has fielded former Union Minister Ramakant Khalap from North Goa, while retired Naval officer Viriato Fernandes has been nominated from South Goa.