Sharks Creators Covers The 7Th Beirut International Women Film Festival

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Sharks Creators, a marketing agency in Lebanon and Canada renowned for its innovative approach to event coverage and social media marketing, sponsored the prestigious Beirut International Women Film Festival, solidifying its commitment to promoting the arts and entertainment industry. Sharks Creators played a pivotal role in capturing the glamour and excitement of the Red Carpet moments, publishing the interviews with the celebrities and the opening ceremony which took place at the Casino Du Liban on Sunday the 14th of April, and where the Egyptian artist and actress Yousra received The Golden Tanit Award.

The experienced team of social media content creators, videographers and photographers, ensured that the captivating moments of the festival was magnificently portrayed across various digital platforms, reaching widespread attention and engagement.

The 7th Beirut International Women Film Festival is organized by Beirut Film Society, and it's spreading through a period of one week until Friday the 19th of April 2024. The president of the Jury for this year is the talented Lebanese Actress Carmen Lebbos and many categories will be covered during the festival:

Dance Films, Short Documentary and Animation Films, Short Fiction Films, Lebanese Short Films, Feature Documentary Films and Feature Fiction Films.

Many rewnowed artists and actors participated as Jury members like Daniella Rahme, Georges Khabbaz, Badih Abou Chakra, Rachel Asmar and many others.

Beirut Film Society works since 2007 on introducing cinema culture as an educative tool to human rights and ethics, and on spreading the Lebanese culture though cinema when and where possible. It also aims to support the film industry by showcasing Lebanon as a rich and diverse filming location for international companies and filmmakers, facilitating the production of high-quality audio-visual content.