Some UAE Flights Could Be Delayed Amid Heavy Rains Airlines Issue Travel Advisory

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Some flights out of the UAE could be delayed as unstable weather conditions intensify across the country, airline representatives have said. Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways said heavy rains on April 15-16 could potentially delay some flights.

The airline will work closely with guests affected by any disruption“to assist them with changes to their itineraries and to reach their final destination”, a spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

Passengers have been advised to regularly check the airline's website and“allow plenty of time to travel to the airport”.

The rains may impact flight schedules out of the Dubai International (DXB) airport, Flydubai said.

In a statement to Khaleej Times, the airline advised passengers to aim to arrive at the airport at least four hours before their flight departs.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms have lashed parts of all seven Emirates since late afternoon Monday. The unstable weather is expected to intensify overnight and unfold over the country in two waves Tuesday.

According to an advisory issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), heavy rains are expected to cause flooding, while strong winds will reduce horizontal visibility.

Emirates Airline said all its flights are per schedule as on Monday evening. In a statement posted on X, the airline's customer support team cautioned travellers that they could face delays on the road.“Plan for extra travel time to reach the airport, and complete check-in formalities before arrival for added convenience.”

Flydubai said it is working to minimise any disruption to passengers' travel schedules.“We will continue to monitor the weather conditions closely,” a spokesperson for the airline said.

The carrier advised passengers to allow extra time for their journey to the airport and to check the status of their flight on its website.

Last month, heavy rains resulted in multiple flight cancellations and delays in Dubai. On March 9, about 13 inbound flights had to be rerouted to nearby airports.

