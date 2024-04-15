Amir Sends Condolences To Sultan Of Oman

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to his brother HM Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, regarding the victims of floods in the state of Al Mudhaibi, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

