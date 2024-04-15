OIC Expresses Concern About Regional Military Developments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 15 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed deep concern on Monday about the military developments and tension prevailing in the region in recent days.

The OIC called in a statement for de-escalation, warning of the serious repercussions on the security and stability of the entire region from any action that could escalate tension.

It reiterated its call to the United Nations Security Council to assume its responsibilities in maintaining international peace and security, and to work to avoid the escalation of tension in the region.

It urged the international community to work towards resolving the issues in the region, foremost the Palestinian cause and to halt Israeli aggression against Gaza. (end)

