(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic uncertainties, Turkish Airlines achieved a new milestone in 2023, carrying 83.4 million passengers. This was due to outpacing its peers with faster capacity increases, leveraging its agility, extensive flight network, and a highly qualified workforce maintained throughout the pandemic. Our company increased its domestic passenger capacity by 23.5% compared to 2022, with number of passengers surpassing 30 million. Furthermore, on international routes, capacity rose by 16% and Turkish Airlines carried 53 million passengers with an increase of 14%. Notably, the number of passengers in the European countries with significant Turkish populations climbed by more than 20% year-over-year.

While global international airline capacity lagged 12% behind the 2019 figures in 2023, as reported by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Turkish Airlines set itself apart from the industry by exceeding its 2019 international capacity by 27%. Moreover, as a result of our country's investments in aviation infrastructure, Istanbul Airport emerged as the leading European airport in terms of daily number of flights.

Flying to 133 countries in 364 destinations with 24 freighters and 416 passenger aircraft, Turkish Cargo increased its freight ton kilometers by 16% compared to 2019.

Tripling its market share in air freight market in the last 10 years, our company bolstered its success by ranking fourth among the world's top air cargo carriers according to IATA's 2023 data.

Aiming to expand its fleet to 800 aircraft by 2033 as part of its 100th Anniversary Strategy, Turkish Airlines increased its number of aircraft by 12% to 440 in 2023, despite global challenges in aircraft procurement and bottlenecks in the aircraft production.

Trkiye's national flag carrier actively supported the relief efforts from the first day following the Kahramanmaraş centered earthquakes, the largest and most devastating natural disasters in the country's history. The airline conducted humanitarian passenger and cargo flights from both domestic and international locations free of charge. In addition to a cash donation of 2 billion TL to support the needs of the region, Turkish Airlines also transferred the funds for constructing 1,000 houses to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) to be donated for those affected by the disaster.

With its 2023 results, our company demonstrated its commitment to the 2033 targets, which aim to generate substantial value for all stakeholders. Targeting to increase its revenue to over 50 billion USD and to carry over 170 million passengers in its 100th Anniversary, Turkish Airlines' efforts for excellence in passenger experience, digitalization, and sustainability were recognized by leading aviation industry institutions. In this regard, flag carrier was granted a 'Five-Star Global Airline' award for the third time by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), the 'Europe's Best Airline' award for the eighth time by the international air transport rating organization, Skytrax, and the 'Most Sustainable Flag Carrier Airline' for the second time by World Finance.

Employing over 83 thousand people together with its subsidiaries, flag carrier proudly represents its nation in the global air transportation industry. As a leader known for its unique and expansive flight network, modern fleet, and superior service, Turkish Airlines sets industry standards. The achievements of 2023 further demonstrate our commitment to maintaining these standards.

Our ongoing dedication to the aviation sector's sustainable growth will continue in line with the national development objectives and our strategy for 2033.