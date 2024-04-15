Media reports Iranian attack on Israel is forthcoming

(MENAFN) Reports from anonymous United States officials to Bloomberg on Wednesday suggest that Iran's promised retaliation for the Israeli attack on Tehran's consulate in Damascus is likely to occur within the next 24 to 48 hours. The airstrike on April 1 resulted in the deaths of two generals of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and marked the first instance of an internationally protected diplomatic mission being targeted.



There had been widespread anticipation that Iran would delay its reprisal until the conclusion of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. However, as Muslims celebrated the feast of Eid-al-Fitr on Wednesday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reiterated that Israel "must and shall be punished" for its actions.



According to sources cited by Bloomberg, "major missile or drone strikes" are now deemed imminent by Israeli, United States, and allied intelligence reports. These strikes are expected to be carried out either directly by Iran or by its allies, such as the Lebanon-based Hezbollah.



The United States is reportedly assisting Israel with planning and sharing intelligence assessments regarding the potential attack. Additionally, it is reported that Israel is awaiting the Iranian strike before launching a ground offensive against the city of Rafah in Gaza.



In response to the looming threat, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz stated on Wednesday that Israel would respond in kind if the attack originates from Iranian territory. Media outlets had previously reported on Tuesday that Israel has been making preparations to target Iran's nuclear facilities in anticipation of the impending retaliation.

