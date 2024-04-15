(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Liquid Cooling Server Racks Market (2024 Edition): Analysis By Type (Open Loop, Closed Loop), Technology, End User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides a complete analysis for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030. The report analyses the Liquid Cooling Server Racks Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India).

The increasing demand for liquid cooling server racks globally can be attributed to several factors. As data centers continue to expand and densify, the need for efficient cooling solutions becomes more crucial to maintain optimal performance and reliability. Liquid cooling offers a more effective and energy-efficient approach, enabling data centers to accommodate higher computing power in a smaller footprint.

Additionally, the growing concern for environmental sustainability and the push for greener technologies further boosts the adoption of liquid cooling, as it reduces energy consumption and associated costs. Overall, the rise in demand for liquid cooling server racks is a result of the need for better thermal management, increased computing capacity, and a drive towards eco-friendly solutions in the ever-evolving data center landscape.

The global market for liquid cooling server racks is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to these advantages and the increasing demand for high-performance computing. However, factors such as higher initial investment costs and the need for specialized infrastructure may slow down the adoption rate in certain regions. As technology continues to advance and the importance of data centers grows, liquid cooling server racks are likely to become an increasingly common feature in the global data center landscape.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had both positive and negative impacts on the adoption of liquid cooling server racks. The increased demand for data center services and the focus on sustainability have driven interest in these efficient cooling solutions. However, supply chain disruptions and other challenges have also affected their availability and cost. As the world continues to adapt to the changing landscape brought about by the pandemic, it is likely that liquid cooling server racks will continue to play an important role in meeting the growing demand for reliable and energy-efficient data center infrastructure.

Open-loop liquid cooling systems provide a more efficient way to manage heat generated by servers, which helps in maintaining optimal operating temperatures. This results in better performance, longer equipment life, and reduced energy consumption. Traditional air-cooling solutions require large amounts of space for air intake, exhaust, and cooling equipment. In contrast, open-loop liquid cooling systems can be designed to occupy less space, making them ideal for data centers with limited room for expansion. Open-loop liquid cooling systems offer better protection against component failure due to overheating. This results in fewer downtimes and improved overall system reliability.

Increasing demand for high-performance computing, the need for more efficient cooling solutions, and the continuous advancements in technology is bolstering the demand for closed-loop liquid cooling server rack market. Closed-loop liquid cooling server racks offer numerous benefits compared to traditional air cooling methods. They provide better thermal management, increased energy efficiency, and improved reliability. This results in lower operational costs and a reduced carbon footprint for data centers.

Demand for evaporative cooling liquid cooling server racks is driven by the need for efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly cooling solutions in data centers. As technology continues to advance and data processing demands increase, manufacturers can expect this trend to continue and potentially accelerate in the future. Additionally, these systems offer a more sustainable approach to data center cooling, as they require less water and electricity compared to traditional air conditioning systems. This aligns with the growing global focus on environmental responsibility and sustainability in various industries, including the technology sector.

RDWC liquid cooling server racks are a type of data center cooling solution that utilizes a closed-loop water cooling system to dissipate heat generated by high-density computing equipment, such as servers and storage devices. In this system, a water cooling unit is installed at the rear door of the server rack, allowing the coolant to flow directly over the hot components without the need for additional air conditioning or cooling systems. Growth drivers for rear door water cooling liquid cooling server racks include energy efficiency, higher density computing, improved reliability, enhanced performance, reduced noise and maintenance, scalability, compliance with regulatory requirements, and future-proofing infrastructure investments.

The report analyses the Liquid Cooling Server Racks Market by Value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Liquid Cooling Server Racks Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India).

The report presents the analysis of Liquid Cooling Server Racks Market for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimated year 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The report analyses the Liquid Cooling Server Racks Market By Type (Open Loop, Closed Loop).

The report analyses the Liquid Cooling Server Racks Market By Technology (Evaporative Cooling, Rear Door Water Cooling, and Waterborne Data Centers).

The report also studies the Liquid Cooling Server Racks Market By End User (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, and Others).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Type, By Technology, & By End-user.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report. The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Invest in advancement of cooling technology Invest in offering customized solutions to customers

Competitive Positioning Prominent Companies Market Share

