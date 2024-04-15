Dutch Foreign Ministry extends closure of its embassy in Iran

(MENAFN) The Dutch Foreign Ministry has extended the closure of its embassy in Tehran, Iran, and consulate-general in Erbil, Iraq, to the public until further notice, as announced on Sunday.



This decision comes in response to the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel. Initially, the closure was intended for a single day on Sunday, as a precautionary measure, as stated by the Dutch Foreign Ministry on Saturday.



Furthermore, the Foreign Ministry issued a Code Red travel alert on Sunday, advising Dutch citizens to abstain from all travel to Israel due to the current volatile situation in the region. This cautionary measure aims to ensure the safety and security of Dutch nationals in light of the heightened tensions.



In a related development, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte conveyed via the social platform X that the Netherlands' National Security Council recently convened via telephone to address the evolving situation in the Middle East.



This indicates the government's proactive stance in monitoring and responding to developments in the region, underscoring its commitment to safeguarding national interests and ensuring the welfare of its citizens abroad.



"It is essential that regional escalation is prevented," the premier declared. "We will continue to monitor the situation extremely closely."

