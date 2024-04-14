Pakistan Fast-Bowler Ihsanullah Flies To Manchester For Elbow Injury-Related Treatment

(MENAFN- IANS) Lahore, April 14 (IANS) Pakistan's fast-bowler Ihsanullah has flown to Manchester, United Kingdom to seek further treatment on a long-standing elbow injury. Ihsanullah sustained an elbow injury in April 2023 during Pakistan's white-ball series against New Zealand and has been out of action since then.

At Manchester, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Ihsanullah will be seeing esteemed orthopedic surgeon, Professor Adam Watts, regarding the treatment for his elbow injury.“Professor Watts specialises in hand and wrist surgery, shoulder and elbow procedures, sports injuries, and trauma surgery.”

“Ihsanullah's franchise, Multan Sultans, has collaborated with the PCB to secure this appointment. The PCB, as Ihsanullah's parent body, will cover all expenses for his treatment and rehabilitation. Further updates will be provided by the PCB following Professor Watts' assessment and diagnosis,” said the PCB in a statement.

The injury meant Ihsanullah missed big-ticket events like Asia Cup and Men's ODI World Cup in 2023. His initial injury treatment did not facilitate his return to the sport, with Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen saying to ESPNCricinfo that Ihsanullah's injury was misdiagnosed by PCB, with the governing body's chief medical officer Dr Sohail Saleem denying that the organisation didn't diagnose his injury properly.