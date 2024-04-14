Jordan implements temporary closure of airspace amid regional tensions

(MENAFN) Amid escalating tensions in the region, Jordan has taken the precautionary measure of temporarily closing its airspace to civilian air traffic. According to a report from the Jordan news agency on Saturday, the Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Authority (CARC) announced that all incoming, departing, and transiting aircraft will be prohibited from entering Jordanian airspace starting at 20:00 UTC. This decision comes as Jordan seeks to ensure the safety and security of its airspace amidst the heightened regional tensions.



The temporary closure of Jordan's airspace reflects the government's proactive approach in response to the evolving situation in the region. By implementing this measure, Jordan aims to mitigate potential risks and safeguard its airspace from any potential threats or disruptions. The decision underscores the country's commitment to maintaining stability and security, particularly in light of the increasing tensions that have prompted concerns across the region.



The closure of Jordan's airspace is expected to have implications for civilian air travel, including flight routes and schedules. Airlines operating in the region will need to adjust their plans accordingly to comply with the temporary restrictions imposed by Jordanian authorities. While the exact duration of the airspace closure has not been specified, it is likely to remain in place until the security situation stabilizes and authorities deem it safe to reopen airspace for civilian air traffic.



CARC released a statement noting, "The decision comes to preserve the safety and security of civil aviation in Jordanian airspace in light of the escalation of surrounding risks in the region and after assessing the risks following internationally followed standards." The CARC stated that it would reassess the decision in response to any changes or developments in the situation.

MENAFN14042024000045015839ID1108092390