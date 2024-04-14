Turkish President Sends Letter To Pope On Palestine

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In a letter to Pope Francis on Saturday, Turkish President RecepTayyip Erdogan said:“Humanity must prevent further violations ofinternational law in Gaza,” Azernews reports.

Erdogan also stated that humanity should speak out against thebombing of hospitals, schools, mosques, and churches, emphasizingthat these should never be targeted, even in times of war.

“Without a fair resolution of the Palestine-Israel issue,establishing lasting peace and stability in the Middle East is notpossible,” he added.