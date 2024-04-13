Hashkey To Help Exchange Toncoin To Cash Via Telegram

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) To enhance accessibility in the blockchain ecosystem, HashKey Group, a licensed cryptocurrency exchange operator in Hong Kong, has partnered with the operator of the Telegram Messenger blockchain.

This collaboration aims to facilitate the seamless exchange of Toncoin for cash for users in the Asia-Pacific region while enabling new ecosystem projects through mentorship and networking opportunities.

HashKey's Partnership Extends Support For New Projects on the TON Blockchain

Ton Foundation has joined forces with Hashkey to enhance the functionality of Telegram's wallet feature. This collaboration aims to streamline the process of converting fiat currency to cryptocurrency and vice versa, starting with the Hong Kong market and gradually expanding to other regions in the Asia-Pacific area.

The goal is to make digital assets more accessible and seamlessly integrated into daily life for individuals in this region. In addition, the partnership extends support to new projects based on the TON blockchain, providing financial aid and mentorship.

This initiative follows a previous collaboration between Ton Foundation and Hashkey on a Boost incubation program, focusing on mini-app developers within the TON ecosystem.

In another development, the Ton Foundation announced an airdrop of 300,000 TON tokens-valued at $2.19 million-to meme coin traders active on decentralized exchanges such as Ston. fi and DeDust.

Despite experiencing fluctuations, TON witnessed a significant surge in value over the past month, reaching an all-time high of $7.63 before its recent downturn that put its price at $6.72.