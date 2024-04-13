Massive Fire On Isla Colón Bocas Del Toro

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) A voracious fire on Isla Colón, the main island in Bocas del Toro started this morning around 4:30am.

Apparently several commercial premises located on Avenue B on are involved including a multi story hotel and restaurant.

The Fire Department and the emergency services are on site attending to the situation.

Residents are recommended to avoid the fire area, but I know that you want to go and see it.

However, do not hinder the work of emergency teams; be attentive to the instructions of the authorities.

You know the drill.



The magnitude of the fire has not yet been determined, but considerable material damage is reported.

More information about the incident is expected to be provided in the coming hours. The fire is now under control.

According to preliminary reports from the Fire Brigade, they put out the flames, which, early this morning, also damaged a restaurant and several buildings next to the lodging center.

The rescuers said that the fire began in a commercial establishment and then spread to the nearby hotel, so the rescue teams were looking for people trapped.

Colón Island or better known as Isla Colón is the largest territory of the Bocas del Toro archipelago and stands out as one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Canal country, due to its beaches, crystal clear waters, water activities, rainforest, and lively nightlife.