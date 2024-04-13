PM Modi Wants To Make NE Gateway Of South Asia & East Asia: JP Nadda

(MENAFN- IANS) Kohima, April 13 (IANS) BJP President JP Nadda on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision to make the country's northeastern region a gateway to South Asia and East Asia, thereby increasing engagement in the trade and tourism sectors in the region.

Addressing an election rally in Nagaland's Chumoukedima, the BJP chief said that with the initiatives of PM Modi, Nagaland is undergoing a transformation.

He said that with its "Divide and Rule" approach, the Congress disrupted Nagaland's progress and prosperity while, under BJP-NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party) government, Nagaland has become a "DevINE Model".

Claiming that Congress has never respected the people's time or ambitions, JP Nadda said that "under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, people's enthusiasm is giving us confidence that Nagaland has decided to make the NDA win again with the slogan of Abki Baar 400 Paar".

"Nagaland has always valued civilisation, culture, and people. We are inspired by the customs, way of life, and festivals of Nagaland. I salute this revered land."

The BJP president said that the Congress had a policy of getting the vote and forgetting it -- 'vote pao, bhul jao'. They (Congress) never respected the time that was given to them, and because of that, development and prosperity were thwarted in Nagaland, he said adding that 'Divide and Divide and Divide' was the policy of the Congress in the northeast.

However, Nagaland has become a "DevINE Model" under BJP-NDPP leadership, JP Nadda pointed out. Noting that PM Modi has changed the style and approach of politics, Nadda said that the Prime Minister's vision is last mile connectivity and last mile delivery.

He also said that during the Congress regime, there was a policy of isolation and ignorance.

The BJP chief said that PM Modi has visited the northeast 72 times while all other previous prime ministers together did not even visit the region even half of the number of PM Modi's visits.

Saying that 11 accords were signed by the NDA government, he said that PM Modi wants peace in the northeast, power generation, tourism, cultural development, natural farming, and sports development in the entire region.

"Over 9,500 insurgents of many outfits have surrendered to the government and 82 per cent insurgency-related incidents reduced in the northeast during the last 10 years of PM Modi-led government," JP Nadda said.

Highlighting the development of the northeast, the former Union minister said that over 6,000 villages in the northeast have been connected by optical fibre and eight airports with modern facilities constructed in eight years. He said that PM Modi, for the development of the northeast, has either laid foundation or inaugurated projects to the tune of Rs 55,000 crore and this has proved how he helped the region with its faster development.

Nagaland Chief Minister and senior NDPP leader Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP legislature Party leader Yanthungo Patton and NDPP candidate Chumben Murry among others were present at the election rally.