ACI Exports Stand At JD1.776Bln In Q1 2024-Statistics

Amman, Apr. 13 (Petra) - Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI)'s export amounted to JD1.776 billion during the first quarter of this year, compared to JD1.813 billion for the same period last year 2023.





According to statistics obtained by "Petra," exports of 5 sectors recorded an increase, while the rest decreased by a rate ranging between 1% for the engineering, electrical industries and information technology sector, and 48% for the mining industries sector.





The United States, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and India accounted for more than half of ACI's exports during the first quarter of the current year, recording a value of JD1.261 billion, the figures showed.





During the first quarter of this year, the ACI's exports to the United States recorded an increase of 128%, reaching about JD638 million, compared to JD279 million for the same period last year, making it at the forefront of the Arab and foreign countries that import the ACI's most exports.





Meanwhile, ACI's exports to Saudi Arabia went up by 3% during the first quarter of this year, reaching about JD209 million, compared to JD203 million for the same period last year.

According to the monthly statistical data, the chamber's exports surged during the first quarter of the current year to Iraq to about JD267 million, compared to JD188 million for the same period last year, marking an increase of 20%.





On the other hand, the chamber's exports to India during the first quarter of this year recorded a decline of 57%, falling to about JD138 million, compared to JD321 million for the same period last year.





Additionally, ACI's exports to Palestine slumped by 31% during the first quarter of this year, recording about JD35 million, compared to JD50 million for the same period last year.





During the first quarter of 2024, the chamber's exports were distributed among the chemical and cosmetic industries sectors with a value of JD561 million, while about JD307 million went to mining exports and engineering, electrical, and information technology sectors generated JD251 million.





Exports of the catering, foodstuff, agricultural and livestock industries sectors amounted to about JD202 million, while therapeutic and medical supplies amounted to about JD170 million and leather and textile products hit JD114 million, the data revealed.





Over the same period, the rest of ACI's exports were distributed among sectors of the packaging, paper, cardboard, and office supplies industries with a value of JD70 million, while plastic and rubber industries generated about JD68 million, then came construction at JD29 million and finally the wood and furniture industries made about JD6 million.





Established in 1962, the ACI currently has 8,600 industrial facilities under its membership, employing 159,000 male and female workers, with a capital of about JD5 billion.