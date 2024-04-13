Tajik President To Visit Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon plans to make a statevisit to Azerbaijan in the third ten days of May 2024, the ForeignAffairs Ministry of Tajikistan said after a meeting between TajikForeign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and his Azerbaijanicounterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on April 12, Azernews reports.

The ministerial meeting took place on the sidelines of the CISForeign Ministers Council meeting in Minsk.“The ministersexchanged views on holding the days of culture of Tajikistan inAzerbaijan, the days of Tajik cinema and the Tajik-Azerbaijanibusiness forum in the second ten days of May,” the Foreign Ministrysaid, noting that issues of the regional and international agendawere also discussed.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made a state visit toDushanbe last April. The result of negotiations with the Presidentof Tajikistan was the signing of 14 documents on cooperation. Onceagain, Ilham Aliyev came to Dushanbe in September as a guest ofhonor at a consultative meeting of the heads of state of CentralAsia.

Rahmon previously paid an official visit to Baku in August2018.