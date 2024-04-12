Azerbaijani Doctor Of Philosophy Re-Elected Member Of UN Committee

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Doctor of Philosophy in Law Nadir Adilov was re-elected as amember of the Committee of the United Nations (UN).

Azernews reports that Azerbaijan's PermanentMission to the UN has shared information about this in the "X"social account.

Thus, at the meeting of the UN Economic and Social Council(ECOSOC), elections were held for the membership of the Economic,Social and Cultural Rights Committee of the higher body for2025-2028.

According to the results of the elections, Nadir Adilov, theChairman of the Management Board of the Mediation Council of theRepublic of Azerbaijan, Doctor of Philosophy in Law, associateprofessor, was re-elected as a member of the Committee for2025-2028.

It should be noted that the aforementioned Committee,established in 1985, monitors the implementation of the provisionsof the International Covenant on Economic, Social and CulturalRights by the states that are parties to the Covenant. TheCommittee monitors the implementation of the International Covenanton Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and assists the UN Economicand Social Council in fulfilling its obligations under theConvention.

It should be noted that for the first time the representative ofAzerbaijan, Nadir Adilov, was elected a member of the 18-memberCommittee for the period of 2021-2024.