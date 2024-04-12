               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Navigating Data Blind Spots


4/12/2024 2:03:05 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) In this episode, we welcome back to the show Alex Edmans, professor of finance at London Business School and author of May Contain Lies, to discuss data blind spots, including ESG metrics, with co-host Andie Wood. They delve into the complexities of data interpretation, the nuances of ESG reporting, and the importance of contextualizing data within a broader narrative for effective communication and decision-making.

