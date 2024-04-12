Indian Students' Death In US 'Multicausal', Govt Cites Community Issues

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Indian government on Friday informed that the deaths of Indian students in the United States are 'multicausal', and 'there are some community issues' among the Indian students living in the United States. Two Indian students were recently reported to have been killed in the US. One was stabbed to death by a homeless person, while the other student's lifeless body was discovered inside a car abandoned in a forest.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said investigations are ongoing into the 'unfortunate' death of the two Indian students in the US.

“One case was of homicide which was registered against a person who was a vagrant... Thereafter, there was a case in which a person was shot at”, Jaiswal recollected.

\"Several of these deaths have not happened because of one reason. They are multicausal in nature... There are some community issues also... We also have a large Indian student community, upwards of 300,000 in the United States.\" Jaiswal pointed out to several reports, the total number of Indian students who died in the US, either naturally or by other causes, surged to 11 in 2024 body of an Indian-origin student, who was missing for a month, was found in Ohio on April 9. He was a 25-year-old student from Hyderabad, who moved to the US in 2023 for a Master's at Cleveland State University, the MEA spokesperson also informed that the Indian Consulate and the India Mission in the US had reached out to students in the US to tell them how to live securely in the foreign land.“The consulate has reached out and they have extended all possible help... Hopefully, we will come to know more about the reasons for it,” the MEA spokesperson said to data from the US, over 2.6 lakh Indian students came to the country in the 2022-2023 academic session. This was a 35 per cent jump from the previous session.

