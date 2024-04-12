Ukraine, Slovakia To Hold Business Forum In Autumn

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The governments of Ukraine and Slovakia have agreed to hold a joint business forum in autumn this year.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal following the Ukrainian-Slovak government consultations on Thursday in the Slovak town of Michalovce, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We have high expectations for the participation of the Slovak business community in the reconstruction of Ukraine. We have invited representatives of the Slovak business and the Slovak government to [Ukraine] Recovery Conference to be held in Berlin in June this year. Based on the results, we plan to organize a joint Ukrainian-Slovak business forum in the fall," the Prime Minister said.

According to him, the forum will outline promising areas of cooperation and investment in the economies of both countries.

As reported by Ukrinform, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Slovakia will use the Ukrainian offshore oil terminal to supply oil products to the EU, and will cooperate with Ukraine in diversifying nuclear fuel supplies for nuclear power plants to reduce dependence on Russia.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers