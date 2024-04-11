Special Operations Forces Destroy Two Tanks And Enemy Dugout In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two enemy tanks, two cars, and a Russian dugout in the Donetsk region using drones.

The Special Operations Command reported this on Facebook and posted a video, according to Ukrinform.

"Operators of FPV drones of the 8th Separate Special Forces Brigade inflicted significant losses on the enemy in the Donetsk direction. The group destroyed a T-90 tank, a T-72 tank, and two vehicles over the last day," the statement said.

Enemy injures two civilians inregion over past day

In addition, an enemy dugout was destroyed, five Russian servicemen were killed and three more were injured.

As reported earlier, the total combat losses of the Russian army in Ukraine since February 24, 2022 amount to about 450,890 people.