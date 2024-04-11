Incentives Drive Rapid Growth In Solar Projects For Distributed Energy Solutions Provider Correlate Energy Corp. (CIPI)

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Correlate Energy Corp. is a distributed energy solutions company focused on solar energy installation opportunities as well as other clean energy infrastructure improvements

Federal government incentives as well as decreasing costs of solar installation are helping to scale clean energy adoption across the United States

Correlate Energy's projects tend to take about a year from initial contact to completion, as exemplified by recently completed and commissioned contracts with American Tire Distributors and Continental Envelope for rooftop solar projects The company's average contract size is about $2 million, and CIPI currently has about $150 million of in-progress projects in various stages of development

A Reuters report this month notes that the United States has doubled the pace of cutting carbon emissions through the efforts of solar, wind and energy storage projects since the passage of the federal clean energy investment Inflation Reduction Act (“IRA”) in 2022, while hydrogen, electric vehicle charging station, nuclear energy and geothermal projects have struggled to take advantage of the law's funding opportunities ( ).

Distributed energy solutions company Correlate Energy (OTCQB: CIPI) is enjoying an increase in profitable opportunities as it focuses its infrastructure know-how on setting up solar projects for...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to CIPI are available in the company's newsroom at



About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks

(“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy.

GreenEnergyStocks

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published:

Disclaimer

GreenEnergyStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

GreenEnergyStocks

is powered by

IBN