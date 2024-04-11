Incentives Drive Rapid Growth In Solar Projects For Distributed Energy Solutions Provider Correlate Energy Corp. (CIPI)

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Correlate Energy Corp. is a distributed energy solutions company focused on solar energy installation opportunities as well as other clean energy infrastructure improvements Federal government incentives as well as decreasing costs of solar installation are helping to scale clean energy adoption across the United States Correlate Energy's projects tend to take about a year from initial contact to completion, as exemplified by recently completed and commissioned contracts with American Tire Distributors and Continental Envelope for rooftop solar projects The company's average contract size is about $2 million, and CIPI currently has about $150 million of in-progress projects in various stages of development
A Reuters report this month notes that the United States has doubled the pace of cutting carbon emissions through the efforts of solar, wind and energy storage projects since the passage of the federal clean energy investment Inflation Reduction Act (“IRA”) in 2022, while hydrogen, electric vehicle charging station, nuclear energy and geothermal projects have struggled to take advantage of the law's funding opportunities ( ).
Distributed energy solutions company Correlate Energy (OTCQB: CIPI) is enjoying an increase in profitable opportunities as it focuses its infrastructure know-how on setting up solar projects for...
