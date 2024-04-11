No Turning Back, Will Fight Party Candidate In Shivamogga: Rebel K’Taka BJP Leader Eshwarappa

(MENAFN- IANS) Shivamogga, (Karnataka) April 11 (IANS) The fight for the high-profile Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat has intensified with senior BJP rebel leader, KS Eshwarappa announcing on Thursday that he will file nomination as an Independent candidate for the seat on Friday.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday in Shivamogga, Eshwarappa who has vowed to defeat BJP candidate, BY Raghavendra, son of former Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa stated that withdrawing from the contest was out of the question.

Eshwarappa and Yediyurappa were part of the core team that built the BJP in the state from scratch.

“There is no scope for negotiation now. I have entered the battlefield of election. There is no question of going back now. If I withdraw it will be an injustice to my workers and supporters who have already started work,” Eshwarappa stated.

Eshwarappa asserted that he would use the photos and videos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while campaigning.

Eshwarappa addressed the press conference sporting a saffron shawl bearing the picture of the PM with the tagline, 'Rastra Bhaktara Balaga (group of patriots).'

While answering a question about objections from some quarters on him using the PM's photos, Eshwarappa stated,“I challenge BJP candidate Raghavendra, his father Yediyurappa and his brother state President BY Vijayendra to campaign without the picture of Prime Minister Modi.”

“Let father and sons go to the voters of Shivamogga without taking the name of Prime Minister Modi,” he challenged.

“The PM is a global leader. Let the court give its verdict on the matter. I will also abide by the decision of the Election Commission. I am confident that they won't give any such orders,” Eshwarappa stated.

Eshwarappa questioned why the BJP denied a Lok Sabha ticket to former BJP National General Secretary, CT Ravi, staunch Hindutva leaders and sitting MPs Anant Kumar Hegde and Pratap Simha in Karnataka.

He further questioned who ensured the defeat of CT Ravi in the Assembly election and who was cornering BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal?

Eshwarappa said,“Everyone knows the answers. They are fighting by remaining inside the party and I have come out. I am the voice of many honest BJP leaders who are suffering due to family politics in Karnataka.”

The senior BJP leader is miffed at his son KE Kanthesh being denied a ticket to contest from the Haveri Lok Sabha seat.

He is alleging that his friend-turned-foe, Yediyurappa had played a role in this and vowed to defeat his son in Shivamogga.

Eshwarappa was denied a ticket to contest from the Shivamogga city in the 2023 Assembly elections.

He was hopeful of getting the state President's post which was given to Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra.

The Congress has fielded Geetha Shivarajkumar, daughter of former CM late S Bangarappa and sister of Minister for Education Madhu Bangarappa.

She is the wife of Kannada superstar Dr. Shivarajkumar.