Codexis Appoints Carole Cobb, MBA, To Strategic Advisory Board

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company, today announced the appointment of Carole Cobb, MBA, to the Company's Strategic Advisory Board (SAB). Ms. Cobb is the former Chief Operating Officer at GreenLight Biosciences, a bio-performance company developing RNA-based solutions for agriculture and pharmaceutical applications. Her deep biotechnology experience includes leadership roles across fermentation-based commercial manufacturing, process development, plant operations and global supply chain management.



“We are honored to have Carole join Codexis as the newest member of our Strategic Advisory Board,” said Stefan Lutz, PhD, Senior Vice President of Research at Codexis.“With nearly four decades of operations and commercial experience, much of which has been focused on advancing RNA-based solutions, Carole will prove to be a valuable resource as we continue to make technical progress on the ECO SynthesisTM manufacturing platform, build out our ECO SynthesisTM Innovation Lab, and continue commercial preparations. With our inaugural SAB meeting being held at month's end, Carole joins at an opportune time as we prepare for multiple exciting milestones in 2024 and beyond.”

Ms. Cobb added,“As someone who has spent much of my career focused on novel product development, manufacturing technologies and commercialization, I am thrilled to be partnering with Codexis on the advancement of a truly innovative technology platform. We have the potential to impact treatment paradigms for tens of millions of patients by enabling access to emerging RNAi therapeutics. I look forward to meeting the rest of the SAB in the coming weeks and working alongside Codexis on the strategy to bring this technology to market.”

Ms. Cobb has forty years of bio-based industry experience and is currently a business consultant for biotechnology companies. Most recently, she served as the Chief Operating Officer at GreenLight Biosciences where she led the Company's efforts to scale their proprietary bioprocessing methods. Prior to joining GreenLight, Ms. Cobb served as Chief Operating Officer at Cobalt Technologies. Earlier in her career, Ms. Cobb held senior leadership roles at Danisco A/S and Genencor International. She holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Rochester and Bachelor of Science degrees in Chemical Engineering, Biochemistry and Cell & Molecular Biology from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

About the Codexis Strategic Advisory Board

Codexis' Strategic Advisory Board (SAB) was established in 2023 and is comprised of experts across oligonucleotide synthesis, manufacturing and commercialization. The SAB plays a pivotal role in guiding the Company's strategic direction and offers valuable insights to inform the continued development of the ECO SynthesisTM manufacturing platform. Current members include John Maraganore, PhD, founder and former Chief Executive Officer of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals; Masad Damha, PhD, Distinguished James McGill Professor at McGill University; Jim Lalonde, PhD, biotechnology consultant for start-up companies in enzyme engineering and former Senior Vice President of Research and Development at Codexis; and Carole Cobb, MBA, biotechnology consultant and former Chief Operating Officer at GreenLight Biosciences. More information about Codexis' SAB can be found on the About Us section of the Company's corporate website, located here .

About the ECO SynthesisTM Manufacturing Platform

Ribonucleic acid (RNA) as a therapeutic modality has gained tremendous traction in recent years with the growing number of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines and small interfering RNA (siRNA) candidates advancing in clinical studies. However, large-scale production of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics using traditional chemical synthesis faces complex challenges in nucleic acid quality and quantity, as well as overall economics. With over 450 RNAi therapies currently in clinical development, including more than 40 assets in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials targeting disease indications impacting millions of patients, RNAi therapeutic demand is projected to outpace current production capabilities by the end of the decade. Codexis' proprietary ECO SynthesisTM manufacturing platform is being designed to address these scalability and cost limitations by potentially enabling the commercial-scale manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route. The Company achieved gram-scale synthesis in December 2023, where it demonstrated the preparative-scale manufacture of an oligonucleotide, comprised of the modified nucleotide building blocks typically used in RNAi therapeutics, under process-like conditions. Codexis remains on track to initiate early access customer testing in the second half of 2024.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology platform to discover, develop and enhance novel, high-performance enzymes and other classes of proteins. Codexis enzymes solve for real-world challenges associated with small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing and nucleic acid synthesis. The Company is currently developing its proprietary ECO SynthesisTM manufacturing platform to enable the scaled manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route. Codexis' unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved efficiency in manufacturing and greater sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

