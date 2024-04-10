Amir Receives Well Wishers On Eid Al Fitr

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received this morning well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr at Lusail Palace.

After the Eid prayer, His Highness the Amir received HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, HE the Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanem, Their Excellencies Sheikhs, Ministers, Undersecretaries, members of the Shura Council, and citizens.

His Highness the Amir also received officers of the Armed Forces, Ministry of Interior, and security apparatuses, as well as heads of departments and national institutions.

The well-wishers expressed their sincere congratulations and blessings to His Highness the Amir, praying to Allah that it brings goodness and prosperity to His Highness, the State of Qatar and its people, as well as to the Arab and Islamic world.

His Highness the Personal Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al-Thani, HE Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al-Thani, and a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs and ministers attended the reception.

His Highness the Amir also received scores of well-wishers, including Their Excellencies Sheikhs and citizens, on the advent of Eid Al-Fitr, at Lusail Palace on Wednesday afternoon.

His Highness the Amir also received Their Excellencies Heads of Diplomatic Missions accredited to Qatar.

