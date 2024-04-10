Luxury Car Market Size Expected Rise USD 1131.31 Billion By 2031, Because Of Technological Advancements And Innovation

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) -< />

The Luxury Car Market , as per the SNS Insider report, recorded a size of USD 658.43 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to achieve a valuation of USD 1131.31 billion by 2031, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

Market Scope

Affluent consumers with growing disposable income are driving demand for luxury cars. Environmental concerns and government support are pushing the luxury EV market forward. To attract tech-savvy buyers, manufacturers are integrating features like voice assistance and self-driving technology. Additionally, discerning customers expect a personalized buying journey with omnichannel options and customization possibilities. Finally, the market is fueled by a desire for the ultimate driving experience, with luxury cars offering unmatched comfort and the latest safety features.

Major Key Players of Luxury Car Market

Tesla Inc. (U.S.)

BMW (Germany)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

Daimler AG (Germany)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Delphi Technologies Inc. (U.K)

Audi AG (Germany)

Porsche AG (Germany)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

General Motors Company (U.S.)

Continental AG (Germany)

Market Segmentation of luxury car

By Body Type

Sedan

Hatchback

SUV

By Fuel Type

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicle

Hybrid (HEV & PHEV)

By Component

Biometric Sensors

Ultrasonic Sensors

LIDAR Sensors

Radar Sensors

Camera Unit

By End User

Car Sharing

Personal Mobility

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Market Analysis

The luxury car market is revving up, fueled by a wealthy clientele with a taste for the finer things. Explosive growth in the ultra-rich population translates to a growing demand for luxury vehicles. Furthermore, environmental consciousness and government incentives are creating a golden age for electric luxury cars. To stay ahead, manufacturers are embracing next-gen tech like voice assistants and self-driving features. These innovations, coupled with personalized customer experiences and top-tier comfort and safety features, are propelling the luxury car market towards a record-breaking future.

Market Segmentation

The luxury car market caters to diverse preferences through segmentation by body type, fuel type, components, and end user. SUVs reign supreme with a 60% share due to their blend of convenience, safety, practicality, and style. Though internal combustion engines currently hold the share of 72%, for affordability and performance, the rise of environmental awareness and government support is propelling significant growth in the electric vehicle (BEV) segment. Luxury car manufacturers are keeping pace with technological advancements by integrating biometric sensors, LIDAR systems, and advanced camera units for enhanced driver-assistance systems and potential autonomous driving features. Personal ownership remains the dominant driver, but car sharing services hold promise as a future growth area.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine is throwing a wrench into the well-oiled machine of the luxury car market. Disruptions in supply chains originating from the region are causing critical component shortages, posing a significant threat to production timelines. This domino effect could not only lead to delays in rolling out new luxury vehicles but also potentially inflate their prices. While demand for luxury cars remains high, the limited supply caused by the component shortages could create a situation where manufacturers are forced to raise prices to maintain profitability. This unexpected hurdle presents a significant challenge for luxury carmakers in the near future.

Impact of Economic Slowdown

An economic downturn could throw a wrench in luxury car sales as consumer spending power weakens. While the overall market might feel the pinch, the impact on ultra-high net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) is likely to be muted. Their significant disposable income acts as a buffer, allowing them to continue indulging in luxury purchases like high-end cars. This doesn't eliminate the slowdown's effect entirely, but it suggests that the luxury car market might show more resilience compared to other sectors during an economic slump.

Regional Developments

Europe remains the leading region of luxury cars, holding a commanding 42% share in 2023. This dominance stems from its long-standing automotive tradition, housing leading car manufacturers, and fostering government policies that encourage innovation. However, the future market growth might shift to the Asia-Pacific region. The factors like rising disposable income, increasing affluence, booming corporate profits, and government support for electric vehicles are propelling this region towards the top spot in the luxury car market.

Key Takeaways for Luxury Car Market Study



The rising number of UHNWIs and increasing preference for electric vehicles are key growth drivers for the luxury car market.

Technological advancements and a focus on personalized customer experiences will be crucial differentiators for luxury car manufacturers. The Asia-Pacific region presents a lucrative opportunity for luxury car makers due to its burgeoning affluence and growing electric vehicle adoption.

Recent Developments in the Luxury Car Market



In a move to enhance infotainment systems, Volvo Car Corporation partnered with ECARX for joint development in March 2021. Aston Martin unveiled the limited-edition DBX707 AMR23 in May 2023, boasting a 697-horsepower engine inspired by Formula One technology.

Table of Content

