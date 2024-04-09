Battleground Udhampur: 'Battle Of Young Turks Vs Old Guards'

Among the 12 contenders, 28-year-old Amit Kumar stands as the youngest aspirant, while 71-year-old GM Saroori represents the seasoned veterans in the electoral fray.

The diverse spectrum of candidates reflects a generational shift in the political landscape, with five candidates below the age of 40 and an equal number surpassing the age of 50.

Amit Kumar's youthful vigor at 28 years old marks a stark contrast to the seasoned experience embodied by GM Saroori, whose 71 years of age epitomizes decades of political engagement.

Among the contenders, notable candidates include 67-year-old Ghulam Mohammad Saroori representing the Democratic Progressive Azad Party, followed by BJP candidate Dr. Jitendra Singh at 67 years old and Congress' Chaudhary Lal Singh at 65 years old.

However, the youth brigade is not to be underestimated, with Bahujan Samaj Party's Amit Kumar leading the charge at a mere 28 years of age. Additionally, independent candidate Swarnveer Singh Jaral, aged 30, and Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal candidate Manoj Kumar, aged 32, bring a fresh perspective to the electoral arena.

Other candidates in the mix include independent contenders Mehraj Deen at 36 years old and Sachin Gupta at 37 years old. Mohammad Ali Gujjar, contesting independently, clocks in at 43 years old, while Dr. Pankaj Sharma and Rajesh Manchanda represent the 40s age bracket at 44 and 56 years old, respectively. Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party candidate Balwan Singh, aged 57, rounds out the diverse array of contenders vying for the Udhampur parliamentary seat

