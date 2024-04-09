(MENAFN- Baystreet) Cintas Builds AI-Powered Knowledge

Palo Alto Expands with Google Cloud

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) shares sprang Tuesday, as the company and Google Cloud today announced the most significant expansion of their partnership to date. Palo Alto Networks has extended and increased its commitment to Google Cloud with a ten-figure, multi-year commitment and named Google Cloud its AI and infrastructure provider of choice. Google Cloud has long considered Palo Alto Networks its preferred next-generation firewall (NGFW) provider, and the expanded agreement solidifies that relationship. The alliance also underscores the critical importance of platformization fueled by AI to automate and consolidate multiple solutions, and deliver near-real-time security resolutions.

Zero Trust, World-Class Network Security: Palo Alto Networks Network Security platform with VM Series is embedded into Google Cloud to enable a Zero Trust Network posture and strengthen defenses against threats targeting applications, devices, and users–and it will leverage Cloud Delivered Security Services (CDSS) offerings. The integrated solution provides protection and scalability across public cloud and Google Distributed Cloud (GDC) deployments, even in air-gapped network environments.

Enhanced AI Capabilities: Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSIAM, the AI-driven security operations platform for the modern Security Operations Center (SOC), is built on over a decade of expertise in machine learning models and the most comprehensive, rich, and diverse data store in the industry. Backed by Google's advanced cloud infrastructure and advanced AI services, including BigQuery and Gemini models, the combination delivers global scale and near real-time protection across all cybersecurity offerings.

PANW shares popped $7.55, or 2.8%, to $276.13.









