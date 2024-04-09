President Ilham Aliyev Visits Complex Of Irrigation Facilities Aimed At Delivering Water To Land Owned By“Agro Dairy” LLC In Hajigabul

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, hasinspected a complex of irrigation facilities designed to deliverirrigation water from the Kur River to a 4200-hectare land owned by“Agro Dairy” LLC through a pumping station in the Hajigabuldistrict, Azernews reports.

Zaur Mikayilov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water ReservesAgency, and Niyazi Amirbayov, Executive Director of“Agro Dairy”LLC, briefed the head of state on the work accomplished.

President Ilham Aliyev was also informed about the Hajigabulirrigation project. It was noted that within the project framework,irrigation of 2,555 hectares of land was ensured in 2022. It isplanned to implement the project on an additional 1,225 hectares ofland next year.