               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Politics Of Technology Between China And The West


4/8/2024 3:17:58 PM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's domestic imbalances and overcapacity, due to state subsidies, have for the first time taken center stage in trade talks with the United States, further complicating the already complex bilateral ties.

In Beijing last week, American Secretary of Commerce Janet Yellen argued that Chinese internal overcapacity in crucial sectors such as electric cars, solar panels and telecommunications – bred through calculated national policies of targeted support – is key to bilateral trade imbalances.

This means that the decades-old, thorny issue of US-China trade imbalances has moved beyond the simple metrics of mere quantity – so many hundreds of billions a year to be settled somehow – and has touched on the core of China's strategic plan: Beijing's ambition to equal or surpass the technological production of the US.

For Beijing, technological innovation in new productive forces is necessary as the US de-risking policy aims to cut China out of its technology transfer. The US accuses China of serious intellectual property rights violations and of using dual-use technology for military purposes.

According to a Xinhua report on the April 2 phone call between Presidents Xi Jinping and Joseph Biden, China argued:

A few days later, Yellen replied that trade and technology are intertwined; China's overcapacity is at the heart of global trade imbalances. The atmosphere of her meetings in Beijing was apparently warm and cordial, yet her message was ice-cold. While it might not be openly political but technological, the race is ongoing.

China has invested in new productive forces, and the USA is undergoing its own artificial intelligence revolution. China and the West are diverging in their paths to developing new technology. In the short term, we could see Chinese dominance due to its overcapacity. Nevertheless, the West promises to develop a new generation of technology that will outclass the Chinese and gradually render it obsolete.

In a broader scope, this situation could echo the dynamic between Japanese and US technology in the 1980s. The Japanese seemed to lead the race, but then the US introduced a new generation of computers and the internet, leaving Japanese tech behind.

Yet, will the West deliver on its promise? Or will China invent something that outsmarts Western scientists? In the past few years Western tech appeared to be still ahead. The West produced effective vaccines for Covid; China did not. Despite this, China maintains that its path is the only way forward.

Markets for technology

The market for technological development is critical because it generates resources to finance research. Hence, market penetration will be a battlefield. Theoretically, the West has an advantage due to its lucrative domestic markets. By restricting or limiting sales of Chinese tech within these markets, the West could complicate China's efforts.

However, this approach could prove costly for the West, as Chinese imports offer a distinctive price advantage.

MENAFN08042024000159011032ID1108072964

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search