(MENAFN- Baystreet) Alpha, Karora at 52-Week Highs on News

AGF, BMO, Dollarama at 52-Week Highs on NewsAtlas, Ivanhoe at 52-Week Highs on NewsBMO, Equinox, IAMGOLD at 52-week Highs on NewsDynacor, China Gold, Eldorado at 52-Week Highs on News







Enerplus, Tantalus, G2 at 52-Week Highs on News Enerplus Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $27.57 Monday. Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRD) and Enerplus announced that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended in connection with the pending combination between Chord and Enerplus, expired on April 5.Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.99 Monday. Tantalus announced that after a competitive evaluation process, Bolivar Energy Authority selected the Tantalus Grid Modernization Platform to modernize their distribution grid. Leveraging the TRUSense Fiber Gateway to harness the full capabilities of BEA's advanced fiber network deployed in partnership with Irby Utilities, TGMP will replace an existing AMI solution in support of BEA's grid modernization initiatives.G2 Goldfields Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 99 cents Monday. G2 has received final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange for the listing of its common shares The shares will begin trading on the TSX effective market open on April 9, and will continue to trade under its current stock symbol“GTWO”.International Petroleum Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $17.04 Monday. IPC announced it repurchased a total of 47,400 IPC common shares during the period of April 1 to 5, under IPC's normal course issuer bid / share repurchase program.Perpetua Resources Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.64 Monday. Perpetua received a Letter of Interest from the Export-Import Bank of the United States for potential debt financing of up to $1.8 billion through EXIM's "Make More in America" and " China and Transformational Exports Program" initiatives.Aftermath Silver Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 34.5 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $83.10 Monday. No news stories available today.Alamos Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $20.11 Monday. No news stories available today.ARC Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $25.68 Monday. No news stories available today.Artemis Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $8.60 Monday. No news stories available today.Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.70 Monday. No news stories available today.Centamin plc (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.06 Monday. No news stories available today.Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (T) hit a new 52-week high of $29.51 Monday. No news stories available today.Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $108.78 Monday. No news stories available today.Calibre Mining Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.94 Monday. No news stories available today.DRI Healthcare Trust DHT) hit a new 52-week high of $17.00 Monday. No news stories available today.District Metals Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 39.5 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Eldorado Gold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-Week high of $20.51 Monday. No news stories available today.Entree Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-Week high of $1.59 Monday. No news stories available today.Foraco International SA (T) hit a new 52-Week high of $3.17 Monday. No news stories available today.Fortune Bay Corp. (V) hit a new 52-Week high of 30 cents Monday. No news stories available today.First Majestic Silver Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.67 Monday. No news stories available today.Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.39 Monday. No news stories available today.Gatos Silver Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.81 Monday. No news stories available today.Galiano Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.02 Monday. No news stories available today.Goldbank Mining Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 39 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.19 Monday. No news stories available today.G Mining Ventures Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.32 Monday. No news stories available today.Grown Rogue International Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 76 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 82 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Hudbay Minerals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.11 Monday. No news stories available today.Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $154.89 Monday. No news stories available today.Iamgold Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.92 Monday. No news stories available today.Intrepid Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 89 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Imperial Oil Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $98.66 Friday. No news stories available today.IMPACT Silver Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 36.5 cents. No news stories available today.Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $17.18 Monday. No news stories available today.Kinross Gold Corporation (T.K) hit a new 52-week high of $8.76 Monday. No news stories available today.Lundin Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $16.00 Monday. No news stories available today.mdf commerce inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.76 Monday. No news stories available today.Royal Canadian Mint (T) hit a new 52-week high of $31.31 Monday. No news stories available today.Methanex Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $68.47 Monday. No news stories available today.New Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.39 Monday. No news stories available today.Osino Resources Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.80 Monday. No news stories available today.Precision Drilling Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $103.50 Monday. No news stories available today.Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.43 Monday. No news stories available today.Kraken Robotics Inc. (V.PNG) hit a new 52-week high of $1.12 Monday. No news stories available today.Pembina Pipeline Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $48.83 Monday. No news stories available today.PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $27.88 Monday. No news stories available today.

