(MENAFN- Baystreet) U.S. Government Gives TSMC $6.6 Billion To Build Microchip Plants

Bristol Myers out with ESG ReportN-Able Earns 5-Star RatingTakeda Names Grant TargetsC4 Dips on Release of Data Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts David Jagielski - Monday, April 8, 2024

McDonald's Stock Falls Into Oversold Territory. Should You Buy It?

When a stock falls sharply in value and becomes oversold, it could present a huge buying opportunity for long-term investors. One way to gauge whether a stock is oversold is by looking at its Relative Strength Index, or RSI. RSI looks at the stock's past performance – typically the past 14 trading days. When there has been an excess of selling versus buying and the RSI indicator falls below 30, that's a sign the stock is oversold.

As of the end of last week, shares of McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) were oversold with an RSI of 25. This year, shares of McDonald's are down 10% as boycotts in the Middle East have made investors concerned about the company's near-term results. And rising wages present another headwind for the fast-food giant, especially as it may be more difficult than in the past to simply pass on higher prices to customers and to still grow sales at a high rate.

Given these headwinds, it may not be surprising for a bit of a pullback in the share price. But even with the dip in price, the stock is trading at more than 23 times earnings. While that is below its five-year average price-to-earnings multiple of 28, it's still a bit high.

I would hold off on buying McDonald's stock just yet as it could be due for some challenging quarters this year and the stock's slide could still be in its early stages. This is a good long-term buy, but shares of McDonald's may go even lower this year.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks