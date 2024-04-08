Two Held For Cyber Fraud Of Rs 1.13 Crore

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, April 8 (IANS) A Cyber Crime team of the Gurugram Police has arrested two people for allegedly duping a man of Rs 1.13 crore.

The accused allegedly lured the victim to earn money by linking a bank account to a gaming app, police said.

The complainant told the police that he had seen an advertisement named Renault Car Hire on Snapchat. After this, he filled in his details there.

After some time, some persons contacted him through Telegram and lured him to earn money by working from home and cheated him to the tune of Rs 1.13 crore in January 2024.

Based on his complaint, a case was filed against the accused at Cyber Crime Police Station, Manesar, Gurugram.

During the probe, the police team led by Inspector Sunil Kumar, arrested the duo accused in the case.

The accused were identified as Zaildar Brar and Nitesh, a resident of Jaipur, Rajasthan.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that Zaildar used to work at AU Finance Bank while Nitish worked at Birla Insurance Company.

"The suspects disclosed that out of the cheated amount, Rs 26 lakh was transferred to a bank account named Akhil Trading which was registered in the name of Akhil, their companion who had made it available to cyber fraudsters, in return for which he got Rs 1 lakh and 2 per cent commission. Till now, around Rs 4.5 crore of fraudulent amount has been transferred to Akhil's bank account," Priyanshu Diwan, ACP Cyber Crime, said.

“The suspects are being questioned and how many people they have duped will be known after an investigation," he said.