Myanmar imports total of 1.047M tons of fertilizers throughout 2023-24 fiscal year

(MENAFN) According to a report from the official Global New Light of Myanmar on Monday, sourced from the Ministry of Commerce, Myanmar imported a total of 1.047 million tons of fertilizers throughout the fiscal year 2023-24. This import volume signifies a substantial amount of fertilizers brought into the country to meet agricultural needs and support the farming sector.



Simultaneously, during the same fiscal year, spanning from April of the previous year to March of the current year, Myanmar also imported 27,129.14 tons of pesticides, as stated in the media report. This additional import figure underlines the significant efforts made by Myanmar to address various agricultural challenges and enhance crop protection against pests and diseases.



Looking ahead to the fiscal year 2024-25, official media reports have disclosed Myanmar's ambitious plans for fertilizer and pesticide imports. The country has set a target of importing 2 million tons of fertilizers and 35,000 tons of pesticides during this upcoming fiscal year. These projected import volumes reflect Myanmar's commitment to bolstering agricultural productivity and ensuring food security in the nation.



By setting higher import targets, Myanmar aims to further support its agricultural sector, which plays a crucial role in the country's economy and livelihoods of its people. This strategic approach underscores Myanmar's ongoing efforts to address agricultural challenges and promote sustainable development in the agricultural industry.

