Azerbaijan's Gas Export To Europe Exceeds For Q1 In 24, Minister Notes

This year, from January to March, Azerbaijan exported 3.2billion cubic metres of gas to Europe. This information wasannounced by the Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, Azernewsreports, citing his "X" social media account.

According to the data, during this year, 2.3 billion cubicmetres of gas were exported to Turkey, and 0.9 billion cubic metreswere exported to Georgia.

Additionally, according to his statements, during this period,1.3 billion cubic metres of gas were transported to Turkey via theTrans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP).

It is worth noting that the supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europebegan at the end of 2020 through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP),which is part of the Southern Gas Corridor. Currently, thepipeline's transportation capacity is 12 billion cubic metres peryear, with plans to increase it to 20 billion cubic metres by theend of 2027.

The total length of the TAP pipeline is 878 kilometres, with 550kilometres passing through the northern part of Greece, 215kilometres through Albania, 105 kilometres under the Adriatic Sea,and 8 kilometres through Italy.

The transportation of "blue fuel" to Bulgaria is carried out viathe Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector (IGB), which is connected toTAP. The state company "Bulgargaz EAD" has signed a contract withthe "Shah Deniz" consortium for the supply of 1 billion cubicmetres of gas from the Shah Deniz 2 field.

The pipeline, with a total length of 182 kilometres, passesthrough 150 kilometres of Bulgarian territory. It is expected tohave an annual transportation capacity of 3-5 billion cubicmetres.