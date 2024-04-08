Fasting, Film Promotions Leave Hina Khan Sleep Deprived, Tired And Unwell

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actress Hina Khan has shared a health update. She said that she is unwell and has not slept for more than a few hours in the past four days.

Hina took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a selfie in a car. In the picture, the actress is dressed in an oversized navy blue T-shirt. She completed her look with sunglasses, no make up and wore her hair open.

For the caption, she wrote:“Tired, unwell AF, hv slept for 2-3 hours max each night from the past 4 days..”

She was on a pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, in the ongoing sacred month of Ramadan, and completed her 27th day of fasting.

About her upcoming work, Hina is all set to make her debut in the Punjabi cinema with 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', which is directed by Amarpreet Chabra.

The comedy-drama film also stars Gippy Grewal and Shinda Grewal alongside Hina. It will be released on May 10.