INDIA Bloc Is About 'Commission', NDA About 'Mission': PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi – PTI File Photo

Saharanpur- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the opposition INDIA bloc, saying their aim is to earn“commission” after coming to power while the BJP-led NDA is working with a“mission” to make India a developed nation.

Addressing an election rally in Saharanpur, which goes to polls in the first phase of general elections on April 19, Modi said the opposition alliance was fighting just to stop the BJP from winning more than 370 seats.

He cornered the main opposition party Congress and the INDIA bloc on the issue of corruption.“During its rule, the Congress' focus was on earning commissions. The INDI Alliance too aims to earn commission after coming to power but the NDA and Modi sarkar is on a mission.”

“We are engaged in the mission of making India a developed nation. On the other hand, our opponents are yearning to get power.”

The prime minister also took a dig at the Congress apparently for not yet naming its candidates for Rae Bareli and Amethi seats - traditionally considered their bastions.“The Congress does not have the courage to field candidates even in those seats which are considered its stronghold,” he added.

Modi said the Congress manifesto carries a Muslim League imprint and a part of it is dominated by leftists.

He said that the INDIA bloc has become synonymous with instability and uncertainty and the people of the country were not taking them seriously. He also said it is a misfortune that the opposition alliance is talking about“fighting against 'shakti'”.

“Worshipping shakti is a part of our natural spiritual journey. But, the people of the INDI Alliance say their fight is against 'shakti',” Modi said, in a reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks. Gandhi had accused the BJP of twisting his statement.

He also said the BJP government has ended the practice of instant triple talaq.“We enacted a strong law in the interest of crores of Muslim sisters, and re-established their families,” he said.

“I am seeing the first election in the country, where the opposition is not claiming victory, but is only contesting the elections, so that the tally of the BJP can be kept below 370 and those of the NDA fewer than 400,” he said.

Recalling his earlier visit to Saharanpur, Modi said he had come for an election rally 10 years ago.“At that time, the country was going through a period of great despair and crisis. Then I had given you a guarantee that I will not let the country bow down, I will not let the country stop.”

“I had taken a pledge that with your blessings, I will change every situation, every circumstance, transform despair in hope, and hope into confidence. You were generous in showering your blessing, and Modi did not leave any stone unturned in his hardwork,” he said.

At the rally, the prime minister also spoke about his party BJP on its foundation day on Saturday.

“The BJP has won the trust of people, the BJP has won the hearts of people. The biggest reason for this is that the BJP does not work for rajniti, but 'raashtraniti'. For the BJP, nation comes first. It is not a slogan, but an 'article of faith' for the BJP,” he said.

He said today there is a growing chorus of voices across the country:“Phir ek baar Modi sarkaar, 4 June ko 400 Paar (Once again Modi government. NDA will get 400-plus seats when results are announced on June 4.”

Referring to the newly-constructed temple in Ayodhya, Modi said the grand temple of Ram Lalla“was not an election announcement but our mission”.

“This year on Ram Navami, our Lord Shri Ram will not be seen in a tent, but in a grand temple. What a great pride this is for our generation,” he said.

Talking about the abrogation of Article 370, the prime minister said,“It has been our mission to remove Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. This mission has also been accomplished. The stones that were pelted in Kashmir, Modi has gathered them all and is building a developed Jammu and Kashmir.”

He also said the BJP government works without discrimination.“we believe that the government schemes should reach every class, every caste and every person. A beneficiary getting his rights is true secularism and social justice,” he said.

He also praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying“our Yogi ji is not going to compromises at all on the law and order front”.

The BJP government has controlled criminals and rioters.“Along with security, an environment has also been created for investment. This area is also known for its agricultural products.”

“Our government has been working for the farmers for 10 years. Our government is sensitive towards the small needs of the farmers. Small farmers in the country are being helped through PM Kisan Nidhi,” he said.