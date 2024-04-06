Lusail Tram Service Expanded

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Transport (MoT) will operate the Pink Line service and all the Orange Line stations from April 8 while expanding the service of the Lusail Tram, according to an official statement issued Saturday.

Ten new Orange Line stations are coming to service: Naifa, Fox Hills – South, Downtown Lusail, Al Khayl Street, Fox Hills – North, Crescent Park – North, Rawdat Lusail, Erkiyah, Lusail Stadium, and Al Yasmeen.

All Pink Line stations are also to be operated in this phase, from Legtaifiya to Seef Lusail – North, except for Al Sa'ad Plaza, which will come to service later. The Pink Line service in operation will include 10 stations. By so doing, the number of new stations to come into service rises to 14, taking the total number of operational stations in Lusail Tram to 21.

Lusail Tram service runs 7 days a week with the same service hours as the Doha Metro: Saturday through Wednesday from 5.30 am to 12 midnight. On Thursdays, the service runs from 5.30 am to 1 am and on Fridays from 2 pm to 1 am.

With the Pink Line service and Orange Line stations coming to service, the public will be able to use the tram to travel directly to several areas and destinations in Lusail, including Al Seef, Crescent Park, Lusail Boulevard, Al Maha Island, and others, as well as connect to the Metro network via Legtaifiya Station.

This is consistent with MoT's plans of providing an integrated, sustainable, ecofriendly and multimodal public transit system.

